In spite of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:KC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) closed at $5.51 down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $5.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2881388 shares were traded. KC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $5.10 from $4 previously.

On September 07, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8.50 to $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.42B and an Enterprise Value of 910.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KC has reached a high of $10.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KC has traded an average of 2.61M shares per day and 2.8M over the past ten days. A total of 235.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.01M. Shares short for KC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.57M with a Short Ratio of 8.57M, compared to 8.13M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $258.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $260.35M to a low estimate of $254.81M. As of the current estimate, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $369.56M, an estimated decrease of -30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $265.61M, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $269.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $259.93M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.