In spite of Nabors Industries Ltd.’s (NYSE:NBR) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) closed at $99.45 down -4.89% from its previous closing price of $104.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528807 shares were traded. NBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.32.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nabors Industries Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 18, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $165 from $175 previously.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $210.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.02B and an Enterprise Value of 3.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBR has reached a high of $193.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NBR has traded an average of 241.49K shares per day and 270.72k over the past ten days. A total of 9.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.93M. Insiders hold about 5.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NBR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 572.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 490.4k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.05% and a Short% of Float of 7.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.06 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was -$9.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.11, with high estimates of $7.5 and low estimates of $2.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.07 and $8.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.5. EPS for the following year is $21.02, with 8 analysts recommending between $38.9 and $10.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $789.49M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $814.7M to a low estimate of $774.1M. As of the current estimate, Nabors Industries Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $630.94M, an estimated increase of 25.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $817.54M, an increase of 20.40% less than the figure of $25.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $836M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $804M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.67B, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.62B and the low estimate is $3.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.