In spite of Nevro Corp.’s (NYSE:NVRO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) closed at $30.32 down -12.34% from its previous closing price of $34.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 876317 shares were traded. NVRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nevro Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on April 14, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On January 17, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Rashid Kashif bought 2,250 shares for $44.50 per share. The transaction valued at 100,126 led to the insider holds 53,526 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVRO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 1.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 152.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVRO has reached a high of $67.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVRO has traded an average of 607.96K shares per day and 896.16k over the past ten days. A total of 35.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.58M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NVRO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 2.7M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.08% and a Short% of Float of 8.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.06 and -$2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.43. EPS for the following year is -$1.74, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.26 and -$2.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $111.52M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $114.64M to a low estimate of $105.01M. As of the current estimate, Nevro Corp.’s year-ago sales were $104.21M, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.33M, an increase of 12.80% over than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $116.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $454M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $445M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $449.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $406.37M, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $495.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $516.87M and the low estimate is $471.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.