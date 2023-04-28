In the case of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI), what’s next?

The closing price of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) was $2.82 for the day, down -1.74% from the previous closing price of $2.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6217252 shares were traded. BBAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 28, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Katz Avi S sold 266,000 shares for $1.84 per share. The transaction valued at 489,440 led to the insider holds 902,907 shares of the business.

Dinu Raluca sold 266,000 shares of BBAI for $489,440 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 902,907 shares after completing the transaction at $1.84 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Katz Avi S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 33,400 shares for $1.71 each. As a result, the insider received 57,114 and left with 1,135,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBAI now has a Market Capitalization of 399.94M and an Enterprise Value of 587.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAI has reached a high of $11.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6748, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0005.

Shares Statistics:

BBAI traded an average of 11.59M shares per day over the past three months and 10.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.33M. Insiders hold about 87.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 3.80M, compared to 3.27M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 14.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $38M to a low estimate of $36.72M. As of the current estimate, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.39M, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.82M, an increase of 3.20% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $165.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $157.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $161.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155.01M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $177.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $182.66M and the low estimate is $171.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.