In the case of Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN), what’s next?

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) closed the day trading at $0.35 down -2.86% from the previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0102 from its previous closing price. On the day, 839487 shares were traded. CPTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3197.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CPTN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 26.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.50.

On March 22, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $4.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Sector Perform rating on March 22, 2022, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Pei Jun sold 500,000 shares for $0.54 per share. The transaction valued at 270,000 led to the insider holds 27,454,268 shares of the business.

McCord Mark sold 10,000 shares of CPTN for $10,100 on Mar 01. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 10,389,248 shares after completing the transaction at $1.01 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, McCord Mark, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $1.17 each. As a result, the insider received 11,700 and left with 10,399,248 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPTN now has a Market Capitalization of 66.15M and an Enterprise Value of 73.30M. As of this moment, Cepton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 34.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPTN has reached a high of $3.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6332, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3642.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CPTN traded about 734.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CPTN traded about 829.05k shares per day. A total of 159.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.88M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CPTN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 2.55M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $3.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.62M to a low estimate of $2.71M. As of the current estimate, Cepton Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.49M, an estimated increase of 108.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.91M, an increase of 91.90% less than the figure of $108.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.01M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.19M, up 135.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $93.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.71M and the low estimate is $67.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 254.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.