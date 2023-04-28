In the case of Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL), what’s next?

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) closed the day trading at $2.28 up 10.14% from the previous closing price of $2.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 938294 shares were traded. PSNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0700.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PSNL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Tachibana Aaron sold 3,945 shares for $2.83 per share. The transaction valued at 11,164 led to the insider holds 202,283 shares of the business.

Chen Richard sold 1,314 shares of PSNL for $3,719 on Mar 17. The Chief Medical Officer and EVP now owns 131,317 shares after completing the transaction at $2.83 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Tachibana Aaron, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 767 shares for $2.20 each. As a result, the insider received 1,687 and left with 206,228 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSNL now has a Market Capitalization of 125.82M and an Enterprise Value of 6.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSNL has reached a high of $6.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7753, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9883.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PSNL traded about 528.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PSNL traded about 341.73k shares per day. A total of 46.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.99M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.93M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.77. EPS for the following year is -$1.49, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.43 and -$1.58.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $13.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.1M to a low estimate of $13.61M. As of the current estimate, Personalis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.23M, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.54M, a decrease of -20.30% less than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.34M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.05M, down -12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68.47M and the low estimate is $52.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.