In the case of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD), what’s next?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2074747 shares were traded. RAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0900.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RAD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on April 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $1 from $16 previously.

On June 25, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $12.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on March 25, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $27.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAD now has a Market Capitalization of 120.96M and an Enterprise Value of 5.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAD has reached a high of $11.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8404, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9742.

Shares Statistics:

RAD traded an average of 2.57M shares per day over the past three months and 2.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.38M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RAD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 13.35M with a Short Ratio of 13.35M, compared to 12.14M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.62% and a Short% of Float of 27.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.57 and a low estimate of -$1.57, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.67, with high estimates of -$1.67 and low estimates of -$1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.8 and -$4.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.82. EPS for the following year is -$3.33, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2.68 and -$3.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.23B to a low estimate of $5.23B. As of the current estimate, Rite Aid Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.01B, an estimated decrease of -13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.33B, a decrease of -7.60% over than the figure of -$13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.33B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.09B, down -9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.42B and the low estimate is $22.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.