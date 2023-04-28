In What Direction Will Aspen Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Goes From Here?

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) closed the day trading at $174.90 down -24.54% from the previous closing price of $231.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$56.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1181979 shares were traded. AZPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $182.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $161.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AZPN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2023, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $210.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Chawla Manish sold 1,293 shares for $214.64 per share. The transaction valued at 277,530 led to the insider holds 13,859 shares of the business.

Hammond F G sold 2,495 shares of AZPN for $558,256 on Nov 30. The Senior VP & General Counsel now owns 20,152 shares after completing the transaction at $223.75 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Pietri Antonio J, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 125,807 shares for $234.06 each. As a result, the insider received 29,445,883 and left with 170,254 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZPN now has a Market Capitalization of 15.01B and an Enterprise Value of 14.90B. As of this moment, Aspen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 993.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 56.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 44.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZPN has reached a high of $263.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $148.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 218.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 218.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AZPN traded about 206.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AZPN traded about 269.89k shares per day. A total of 64.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.07M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AZPN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 1.07M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.4 and a low estimate of $2.43, while EPS last year was $2.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.88 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.26 and $6.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.06. EPS for the following year is $7.79, with 10 analysts recommending between $8.72 and $6.54.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $395.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $427.6M to a low estimate of $367.02M. As of the current estimate, Aspen Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $238.92M, an estimated increase of 65.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $266.16M, an increase of 12.40% less than the figure of $65.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $275.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $247.33M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $734.05M, up 59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.