In What Direction Will Atomera Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) was $6.93 for the day, up 32.76% from the previous closing price of $5.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9046386 shares were traded. ATOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATOM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on June 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Mears Robert J sold 2,800 shares for $6.03 per share. The transaction valued at 16,884 led to the insider holds 130,486 shares of the business.

Mears Robert J sold 11,844 shares of ATOM for $75,268 on Mar 01. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 133,286 shares after completing the transaction at $6.35 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, BIBAUD SCOTT A., who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 5,996 shares for $6.49 each. As a result, the insider received 38,914 and left with 318,148 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATOM now has a Market Capitalization of 135.48M and an Enterprise Value of 119.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 447.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 311.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATOM has reached a high of $15.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.62.

Shares Statistics:

ATOM traded an average of 190.68K shares per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.73M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATOM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.48M with a Short Ratio of 4.48M, compared to 4.24M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.45% and a Short% of Float of 19.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $900k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $900k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $382k, up 135.60% from the average estimate.