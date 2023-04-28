In What Direction Will Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) was $2.50 for the day, down -3.10% from the previous closing price of $2.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668493 shares were traded. FULC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4910.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FULC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.40 and its Current Ratio is at 12.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, H.C. Wainwright on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6 from $20 previously.

On March 10, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $8.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares for $13.00 per share. The transaction valued at 24,999,988 led to the insider holds 11,609,704 shares of the business.

Gould Robert J sold 6,766 shares of FULC for $101,490 on Jan 13. The Interim President & CEO now owns 499,864 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 180,703 shares for $7.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,314,806 and bolstered with 9,686,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FULC now has a Market Capitalization of 139.58M and an Enterprise Value of -49.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -7.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FULC has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7187, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1571.

Shares Statistics:

FULC traded an average of 1.23M shares per day over the past three months and 679.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.86M. Insiders hold about 4.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.44% stake in the company. Shares short for FULC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.12M, compared to 3.95M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.30% and a Short% of Float of 10.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.45 and -$2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.77. EPS for the following year is -$2.05, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.66 and -$2.56.