In What Direction Will Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (NYSE:YMM) Stock Goes From Here?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) closed the day trading at $6.37 up 1.27% from the previous closing price of $6.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3832903 shares were traded. YMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YMM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On June 29, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 29, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YMM now has a Market Capitalization of 8.29B and an Enterprise Value of 4.49B. As of this moment, Full’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 113.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMM has reached a high of $10.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YMM traded about 6.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YMM traded about 7.22M shares per day. A total of 1.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 944.78M. Shares short for YMM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 42.86M with a Short Ratio of 42.86M, compared to 43.75M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $235.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $237.03M to a low estimate of $233.56M. As of the current estimate, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $210.21M, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $288.52M, an increase of 15.70% over than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $292.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $286.44M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $976.29M, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.