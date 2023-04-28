In What Direction Will Societal CDMO Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SCTL) Stock Goes From Here?

Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ: SCTL) closed the day trading at $0.75 down -3.85% from the previous closing price of $0.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2019179 shares were traded. SCTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7858 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SCTL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 370,000 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 259,037 led to the insider holds 8,476,052 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCTL now has a Market Capitalization of 84.29M and an Enterprise Value of 117.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCTL has reached a high of $1.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1466, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3325.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SCTL traded about 146.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SCTL traded about 294.12k shares per day. A total of 61.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.07M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SCTL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 323.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 251.95k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $20.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.39M to a low estimate of $19.83M. As of the current estimate, Societal CDMO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.19M, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.76M, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.67M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $98.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $96.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.21M, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104.79M and the low estimate is $100.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.