Invest in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) closed at $0.41 in the last session, up 23.51% from day before closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0790 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4597923 shares were traded. BLCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5488 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3411.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLCM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLCM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.62M and an Enterprise Value of -43.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -29.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLCM has reached a high of $1.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5748, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9950.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLCM traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 30.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.50M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLCM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 91k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 64.47k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$455.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$455.94 and a low estimate of -$455.94, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$120.69, with high estimates of -$120.69 and low estimates of -$120.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$657.09 and -$657.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$657.09. EPS for the following year is -$415.71, with 1 analysts recommending between -$415.71 and -$415.71.