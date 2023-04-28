Invest in Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) closed at $8.97 in the last session, up 5.90% from day before closing price of $8.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20136044 shares were traded. PLUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLUG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 03, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $15.

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLUG now has a Market Capitalization of 5.79B and an Enterprise Value of 4.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLUG has reached a high of $31.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLUG traded on average about 19.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 21.87M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 584.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 523.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PLUG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 100.58M with a Short Ratio of 100.58M, compared to 88.13M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.95% and a Short% of Float of 17.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 29 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $206.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $245M to a low estimate of $154.35M. As of the current estimate, Plug Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $140.8M, an estimated increase of 46.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $257.14M, an increase of 70.00% over than the figure of $46.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $294.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $207.2M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $701.44M, up 91.90% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.7B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.