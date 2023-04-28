Invest in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $237.77 in the prior trading day, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) closed at $225.81, down -5.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1269585 shares were traded. WTW stock price reached its highest trading level at $238.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $222.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WTW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $260.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 18, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $303.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Gebauer Julie Jarecke sold 2,500 shares for $232.38 per share. The transaction valued at 580,941 led to the insider holds 82,312 shares of the business.

Gebauer Julie Jarecke sold 2,500 shares of WTW for $583,514 on Mar 01. The Head of Health, Wealth &Career now owns 82,550 shares after completing the transaction at $233.41 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Gebauer Julie Jarecke, who serves as the Head of Health, Wealth &Career of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $246.70 each. As a result, the insider received 740,103 and left with 85,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTW now has a Market Capitalization of 25.22B and an Enterprise Value of 29.43B. As of this moment, Willis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTW has reached a high of $258.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $187.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 234.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 227.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 548.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 559.53k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 109.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.76M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WTW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 937.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 846.84k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WTW’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.30, compared to 3.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.37.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.14 and a low estimate of $3.47, while EPS last year was $2.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.25, with high estimates of $3.58 and low estimates of $2.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.2 and $19.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.67. EPS for the following year is $23.47, with 18 analysts recommending between $24.1 and $22.47.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $3.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.1B to a low estimate of $2.94B. As of the current estimate, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s year-ago sales were $2.16B, an estimated increase of 40.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.88B, an increase of 41.90% over than the figure of $40.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.81B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.87B, up 42.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.81B and the low estimate is $12.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.