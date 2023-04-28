Investing in Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) closed at $2.38 down -2.06% from its previous closing price of $2.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1025565 shares were traded. AYTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 30, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On May 29, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Disbrow Joshua R. bought 112,371 shares for $0.22 per share. The transaction valued at 25,047 led to the insider holds 1,231,877 shares of the business.

PYSZCZYMUKA GREG bought 100,000 shares of AYTU for $24,480 on Dec 19. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 182,056 shares after completing the transaction at $0.24 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AYTU now has a Market Capitalization of 8.28M and an Enterprise Value of 10.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AYTU has reached a high of $16.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4388, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2789.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AYTU has traded an average of 53.05K shares per day and 161.01k over the past ten days. A total of 3.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.62M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AYTU as of Apr 13, 2023 were 534.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 497.62k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.14% and a Short% of Float of 14.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$35.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.86, with high estimates of -$0.86 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.78 and -$4.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $28M to a low estimate of $28M. As of the current estimate, Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.2M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.2M, a decrease of -4.50% less than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AYTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $108.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $108.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $108.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.67M, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $115.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.8M and the low estimate is $115.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.