Investing in MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) closed at $9.71 down -2.02% from its previous closing price of $9.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5861370 shares were traded. MGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MoneyGram International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 10, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $8 previously.

On January 11, 2021, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $9.50.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to In-line on August 03, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.02B and an Enterprise Value of -819.19M. As of this moment, MoneyGram’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGI has reached a high of $10.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MGI has traded an average of 2.21M shares per day and 3.69M over the past ten days. A total of 96.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.28M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MGI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.35M with a Short Ratio of 15.35M, compared to 5.53M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.88% and a Short% of Float of 16.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $334.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $334.47M to a low estimate of $334.47M. As of the current estimate, MoneyGram International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $307.6M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $353.66M, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $353.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $353.66M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, up 6.20% from the average estimate.