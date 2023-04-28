Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) closed at $1.36 in the last session, up 5.43% from day before closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7168455 shares were traded. NVTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2700.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $1.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Wen Yafei sold 2,625 shares for $1.41 per share. The transaction valued at 3,701 led to the insider holds 443,749 shares of the business.

Brida Thomas sold 2,625 shares of NVTA for $3,701 on Mar 13. The insider now owns 437,642 shares after completing the transaction at $1.41 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Nussbaum Robert L, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,625 shares for $1.41 each. As a result, the insider received 3,701 and left with 447,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVTA now has a Market Capitalization of 371.02M and an Enterprise Value of 1.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTA has reached a high of $9.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3682.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVTA traded on average about 8.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 244.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.05M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 47.38M with a Short Ratio of 47.38M, compared to 46.71M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.26% and a Short% of Float of 20.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$1.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $116.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $123.99M to a low estimate of $111.26M. As of the current estimate, Invitae Corporation’s year-ago sales were $123.69M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.72M, a decrease of -9.40% less than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115.24M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $517.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $497.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $504.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $516.3M, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $573.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600M and the low estimate is $536.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.