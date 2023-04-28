Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) closed at $7.97 in the last session, up 3.78% from day before closing price of $7.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36693124 shares were traded. NIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NIO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $14 previously.

On March 02, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NIO now has a Market Capitalization of 15.23B and an Enterprise Value of 13.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NIO has reached a high of $24.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NIO traded on average about 44.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 47.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.64B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.52B. Shares short for NIO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 98.29M with a Short Ratio of 98.29M, compared to 94.63M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.