Is Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $0.34 in the prior trading day, Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) closed at $0.32, down -5.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0203 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631963 shares were traded. OWLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3320 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OWLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 05, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5.50 from $8.50 previously.

On September 08, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.50.

On August 05, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on August 05, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Scolnick Kathryn R. sold 3,629 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,198 led to the insider holds 492,158 shares of the business.

Workman Kurt sold 860 shares of OWLT for $284 on Apr 18. The President & CEO now owns 2,937,670 shares after completing the transaction at $0.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OWLT now has a Market Capitalization of 37.25M and an Enterprise Value of 42.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OWLT has reached a high of $5.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3538, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9407.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 817.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 112.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.08M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OWLT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 2.25M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $10.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.44M to a low estimate of $10.31M. As of the current estimate, Owlet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.54M, an estimated decrease of -49.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.98M, a decrease of -7.20% over than the figure of -$49.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.31M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OWLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $67.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.2M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $106.84M and the low estimate is $94.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.