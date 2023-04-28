Is ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) closed at $2.18 in the last session, down -1.36% from day before closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 680879 shares were traded. PRQR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1300.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRQR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JMP Securities on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform and sets its target price to $5 from $1.50 previously.

On December 22, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $0.80 to $5.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $1.70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRQR now has a Market Capitalization of 174.56M and an Enterprise Value of 95.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRQR has reached a high of $3.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7512, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7890.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRQR traded on average about 959.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 489.8k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.46M. Insiders hold about 19.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRQR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 1.62M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.09M and the low estimate is $5.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -56.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.