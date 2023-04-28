Is this a Prime Time To acquire LiveOne Inc. (LVO) stock

The price of LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) closed at $1.33 in the last session, up 7.26% from day before closing price of $1.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624192 shares were traded. LVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LVO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on April 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when ELLIN ROBERT S bought 35,000 shares for $0.67 per share. The transaction valued at 23,496 led to the insider holds 2,089,666 shares of the business.

ELLIN ROBERT S bought 15,000 shares of LVO for $10,896 on Nov 16. The CEO & Chairman now owns 2,054,666 shares after completing the transaction at $0.73 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, ELLIN ROBERT S, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,780 and bolstered with 2,039,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LVO now has a Market Capitalization of 119.33M and an Enterprise Value of 141.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVO has reached a high of $1.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1703, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9306.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LVO traded on average about 392.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 445.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 85.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.65M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LVO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 2.56M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 4.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $28M to a low estimate of $23.19M. As of the current estimate, LiveOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.43M, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.62M, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.57M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $98.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.02M, down -15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $122.5M and the low estimate is $115.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.