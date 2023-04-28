Is this a Prime Time To acquire NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) stock

The price of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) closed at $4.21 in the last session, up 2.18% from day before closing price of $4.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506447 shares were traded. NGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0500.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NGM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on October 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $4 from $42 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when GOEDDEL DAVID V bought 176,730 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 883,403 led to the insider holds 927,231 shares of the business.

COLUMN GROUP L P bought 176,730 shares of NGM for $883,403 on Jan 31. The Director now owns 927,231 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, COLUMN GROUP L P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 176,730 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 883,403 and bolstered with 927,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NGM now has a Market Capitalization of 336.43M and an Enterprise Value of 70.32M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGM has reached a high of $18.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1174, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.0963.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NGM traded on average about 312.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 288.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.61M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NGM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 3.42M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.48% and a Short% of Float of 17.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.53 and -$2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.99. EPS for the following year is -$1.81, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$2.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.95M, an estimated decrease of -70.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.32M, a decrease of -35.80% over than the figure of -$70.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.33M, down -60.50% from the average estimate.