Is this a Prime Time To acquire ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) stock

After finishing at $2.59 in the prior trading day, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) closed at $2.55, down -1.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 800890 shares were traded. TDUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TDUP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $12 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on June 30, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when NOVA DANIEL J bought 24,611 shares for $2.30 per share. The transaction valued at 56,539 led to the insider holds 54,938 shares of the business.

NOVA DANIEL J bought 6,890 shares of TDUP for $15,828 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 6,890 shares after completing the transaction at $2.30 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, NOVA DANIEL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 24,611 shares for $2.10 each. As a result, the insider received 51,752 and left with 30,327 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDUP now has a Market Capitalization of 248.84M and an Enterprise Value of 228.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDUP has reached a high of $7.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2488, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9660.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 908.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 101.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.48M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TDUP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.2M with a Short Ratio of 7.20M, compared to 7.47M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.00% and a Short% of Float of 13.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $72.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.8M to a low estimate of $71.3M. As of the current estimate, ThredUp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.69M, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.62M, an increase of 2.90% over than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.03M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $318.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $310.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $314.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $288.38M, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $364.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $407.7M and the low estimate is $343.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.