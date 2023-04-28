Is this a Prime Time To acquire TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) stock

The price of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) closed at $20.00 in the last session, up 197.62% from day before closing price of $6.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+13.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 31583578 shares were traded. TOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.53.

We take a closer look at TOP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOP now has a Market Capitalization of 158.78M and an Enterprise Value of 135.49M. As of this moment, TOP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 153.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 71.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.32.

Over the past 52 weeks, TOP has reached a high of $50.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.19.

According to the various share statistics, TOP traded on average about 363.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.05M. Insiders hold about 85.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.17% stake in the company. Shares short for TOP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 318.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 468.68k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.