Is this a Prime Time To acquire Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) stock

The price of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) closed at $3.51 in the last session, up 10.03% from day before closing price of $3.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7456811 shares were traded. SPCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2923.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPCE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $4.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on January 10, 2023, with a $4 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPCE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.00B and an Enterprise Value of 510.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 436.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 220.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPCE has reached a high of $8.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3906, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1402.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPCE traded on average about 9.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 275.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.83M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 56.34M with a Short Ratio of 56.34M, compared to 56.1M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.10% and a Short% of Float of 22.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.55 and -$3.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.12. EPS for the following year is -$1.83, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.73 and -$3.96.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.64M, an increase of 639.50% over than the figure of $263.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31M, up 412.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $89.6M and the low estimate is $16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 276.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.