It’s a good day to be an ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) shareholder

In the latest session, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) closed at $9.34 down -2.30% from its previous closing price of $9.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562883 shares were traded. ACMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ACM Research Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 27, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $8.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on February 22, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Dun Haiping sold 37,500 shares for $12.06 per share. The transaction valued at 452,250 led to the insider holds 889,116 shares of the business.

Feng Lisa sold 22,500 shares of ACMR for $278,351 on Mar 09. The insider now owns 50,001 shares after completing the transaction at $12.37 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Dun Haiping, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 35,327 shares for $8.43 each. As a result, the insider received 297,807 and left with 890,620 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACMR now has a Market Capitalization of 641.81M and an Enterprise Value of 382.66M. As of this moment, ACM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACMR has reached a high of $20.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACMR has traded an average of 707.15K shares per day and 452.03k over the past ten days. A total of 59.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.62M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACMR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.21M, compared to 2.3M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $72.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $90M to a low estimate of $65.12M. As of the current estimate, ACM Research Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.19M, an estimated increase of 72.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $115.38M, an increase of 10.50% less than the figure of $72.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $550.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $525M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $540.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.83M, up 39.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $627.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $722.4M and the low estimate is $546.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.