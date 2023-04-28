It’s a good day to be an Affimed N.V. (AFMD) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Affimed N.V.’s stock clocked out at $0.90, down -3.02% from its previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0280 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556067 shares were traded. AFMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9489 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8312.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AFMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On October 10, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AFMD now has a Market Capitalization of 100.39M and an Enterprise Value of -86.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFMD has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8188, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7176.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AFMD traded 926.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 674.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.95M. Insiders hold about 4.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AFMD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.83M with a Short Ratio of 5.83M, compared to 3.92M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.4M, down -38.00% from the average estimate.