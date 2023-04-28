It’s a good day to be an Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) shareholder

In the latest session, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) closed at $12.10 down -4.72% from its previous closing price of $12.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 642106 shares were traded. DAWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.90 and its Current Ratio is at 20.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $9 from $34 previously.

On February 08, 2023, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Blackman Samuel C. sold 10,000 shares for $18.05 per share. The transaction valued at 180,484 led to the insider holds 1,233,660 shares of the business.

Bender Jeremy sold 12,500 shares of DAWN for $250,114 on Mar 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,174,276 shares after completing the transaction at $20.01 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Grant Julie Papanek, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $18.61 each. As a result, the insider received 465,303 and left with 330,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAWN now has a Market Capitalization of 938.24M and an Enterprise Value of 596.78M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has reached a high of $28.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DAWN has traded an average of 735.63K shares per day and 1.04M over the past ten days. A total of 71.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.85M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DAWN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.86M with a Short Ratio of 7.86M, compared to 6.66M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.68% and a Short% of Float of 19.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.17 and -$3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.53. EPS for the following year is -$2.07, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.65 and -$3.26.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $255M and the low estimate is $6.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14,371.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.