It’s a good day to be an Teradyne Inc. (TER) shareholder

In the latest session, Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) closed at $90.37 down -3.17% from its previous closing price of $93.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3471307 shares were traded. TER stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Teradyne Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $81 from $90 previously.

On January 27, 2023, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $110 to $102.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when JOHNSON MERCEDES sold 750 shares for $100.00 per share. The transaction valued at 75,000 led to the insider holds 17,487 shares of the business.

Robbins Brad sold 2,710 shares of TER for $279,753 on Mar 15. The President, LitePoint Corp. now owns 51,467 shares after completing the transaction at $103.23 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, JOHNSON MERCEDES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 750 shares for $103.23 each. As a result, the insider received 77,422 and left with 18,237 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TER now has a Market Capitalization of 15.93B and an Enterprise Value of 15.17B. As of this moment, Teradyne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TER has reached a high of $115.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TER has traded an average of 1.58M shares per day and 1.65M over the past ten days. A total of 155.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.85M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.12% stake in the company. Shares short for TER as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.47M, compared to 4.01M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TER is 0.44, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.55. The current Payout Ratio is 9.70% for TER, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 31, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.11. EPS for the following year is $5.15, with 19 analysts recommending between $7.49 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $619.12M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $720M to a low estimate of $590.1M. As of the current estimate, Teradyne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $840.77M, an estimated decrease of -26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $755.45M, a decrease of -5.60% over than the figure of -$26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $835M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $693.72M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.16B, down -10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.34B and the low estimate is $3.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.