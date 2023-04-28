It’s an appealing income play to consider Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547224 shares were traded. EVBG stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVBG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on April 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $34 from $41 previously.

On February 25, 2022, Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $36.

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Brickley Patrick sold 25,865 shares for $31.96 per share. The transaction valued at 826,640 led to the insider holds 94,178 shares of the business.

WAGNER DAVID sold 12,391 shares of EVBG for $359,542 on Jan 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 37,609 shares after completing the transaction at $29.02 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Nigam Ajay, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 424 shares for $33.84 each. As a result, the insider received 14,349 and left with 17,806 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVBG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.29B and an Enterprise Value of 1.59B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 744.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVBG has reached a high of $47.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 444.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 485.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EVBG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.19M, compared to 1.32M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.81, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.03 and $1.61.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $106.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.65M to a low estimate of $106M. As of the current estimate, Everbridge Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.38M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.36M, an increase of 6.20% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $111.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.1M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVBG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $459.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $456M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $458.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $431.89M, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $492.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $501.41M and the low estimate is $482.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.