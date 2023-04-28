It’s an appealing income play to consider IDW Media Holdings Inc. (IDW)

After finishing at $0.82 in the prior trading day, IDW Media Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IDW) closed at $0.44, down -46.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3791 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660105 shares were traded. IDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4271.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IDW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when Grafman Allan bought 5,000 shares for $1.53 per share. The transaction valued at 7,650 led to the insider holds 12,399 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDW now has a Market Capitalization of 10.45M and an Enterprise Value of 2.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDW has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8056, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1981.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 29.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 87.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IDW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 30.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 28.29k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.22% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$17.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$16.05 and a low estimate of -$18.72, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$16.05, with high estimates of -$13.37 and low estimates of -$18.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$58.83 and -$81.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$70.2. EPS for the following year is -$73.54, with 1 analysts recommending between -$73.54 and -$73.54.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $6.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.05M to a low estimate of $6.87M. As of the current estimate, IDW Media Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.05M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.48M, a decrease of -3.00% less than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.36M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.1M, down -21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.3M and the low estimate is $30.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.