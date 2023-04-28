It’s an appealing income play to consider Inuvo Inc. (INUV)

After finishing at $0.30 in the prior trading day, Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) closed at $0.30, up 0.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0008 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583487 shares were traded. INUV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3173 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2902.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INUV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on July 28, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.25.

On September 29, 2015, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.50.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on September 29, 2015, with a $4.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Lee Kenneth Ewell bought 12,500 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 5,916 led to the insider holds 425,000 shares of the business.

Lee Kenneth Ewell bought 12,500 shares of INUV for $5,958 on May 23. The Director now owns 412,500 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On May 20, another insider, Lee Kenneth Ewell, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,072 and bolstered with 400,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INUV now has a Market Capitalization of 34.65M and an Enterprise Value of 30.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INUV has reached a high of $0.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3318, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3796.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 250.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 235.19k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 122.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.04M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for INUV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 354.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 686.88k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $15.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.58M to a low estimate of $15M. As of the current estimate, Inuvo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.61M, an estimated decrease of -17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.69M, a decrease of -21.90% less than the figure of -$17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INUV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.6M, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84M and the low estimate is $82.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.