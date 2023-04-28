It’s an appealing income play to consider Sweetgreen Inc. (SG)

The price of Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) closed at $7.63 in the last session, up 3.39% from day before closing price of $7.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1064334 shares were traded. SG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on February 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $12 from $19 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $11.

On June 27, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on June 27, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Jammet Nicolas sold 195,745 shares for $7.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,458,300 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Gemperle Adrienne sold 5,399 shares of SG for $49,347 on Feb 17. The Chief People Officer now owns 144,375 shares after completing the transaction at $9.14 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, McPhail James, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 7,067 shares for $9.83 each. As a result, the insider received 69,469 and left with 143,433 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SG now has a Market Capitalization of 883.40M and an Enterprise Value of 852.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SG has reached a high of $28.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SG traded on average about 1.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.86M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.68M with a Short Ratio of 9.68M, compared to 11.56M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.67% and a Short% of Float of 11.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$1.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $126.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $127M to a low estimate of $125M. As of the current estimate, Sweetgreen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.59M, an estimated increase of 22.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $153.43M, an increase of 22.80% over than the figure of $22.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $158.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $594.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $575.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $585.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $470.11M, up 24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $706.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $731M and the low estimate is $679.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.