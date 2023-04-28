It’s an appealing income play to consider Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO)

The price of Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) closed at $0.49 in the last session, up 15.97% from day before closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0669 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502828 shares were traded. VAPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VAPO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $12 previously.

On April 07, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $8.

On December 17, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $36.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on December 17, 2020, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Army Joseph bought 476,190 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 500,000 led to the insider holds 1,636,769 shares of the business.

WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H bought 476,190 shares of VAPO for $500,000 on Feb 10. The Director now owns 652,372 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Berry Lance A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 95,238 shares for $1.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,000 and bolstered with 134,887 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VAPO now has a Market Capitalization of 27.36M and an Enterprise Value of 116.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAPO has reached a high of $5.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6954, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3992.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VAPO traded on average about 214.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 111.27k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.72M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VAPO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 1.38M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $18.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.2M to a low estimate of $17.89M. As of the current estimate, Vapotherm Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.62M, an estimated decrease of -15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.03M, an increase of 39.00% over than the figure of -$15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VAPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $78.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $76.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.8M, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $94.46M and the low estimate is $82.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.