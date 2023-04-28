It’s an appealing income play to consider XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

The price of XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) closed at $9.73 in the last session, up 5.99% from day before closing price of $9.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8184494 shares were traded. XPEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.27.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XPEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 25, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $9.30 from $4.20 previously.

On March 24, 2023, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPEV now has a Market Capitalization of 9.06B and an Enterprise Value of 6.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPEV has reached a high of $35.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XPEV traded on average about 13.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 860.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 669.63M. Insiders hold about 1.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XPEV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 41.73M with a Short Ratio of 41.73M, compared to 53.78M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 20 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$1.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $748.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $593.37M. As of the current estimate, XPeng Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated decrease of -27.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, a decrease of -2.30% over than the figure of -$27.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $776.06M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.87B, up 35.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.05B and the low estimate is $5.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.