It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) stock

The closing price of Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) was $6.48 for the day, up 6.40% from the previous closing price of $6.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534122 shares were traded. CDLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CDLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on September 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $13 from $14 previously.

On July 14, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $72 to $15.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on July 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when BALEN JOHN V bought 3,000 shares for $3.80 per share. The transaction valued at 11,398 led to the insider holds 61,798 shares of the business.

BALEN JOHN V bought 6,000 shares of CDLX for $23,698 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 58,798 shares after completing the transaction at $3.95 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Grimes Scott D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 494 shares for $3.98 each. As a result, the insider received 1,969 and left with 248,785 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDLX now has a Market Capitalization of 211.45M and an Enterprise Value of 324.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDLX has reached a high of $40.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.96.

Shares Statistics:

CDLX traded an average of 2.32M shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.24M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CDLX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.68M with a Short Ratio of 5.68M, compared to 3.68M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.86% and a Short% of Float of 20.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$2.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.83. EPS for the following year is -$1.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$2.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.4M to a low estimate of $59M. As of the current estimate, Cardlytics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.93M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.12M, a decrease of -5.70% over than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.86M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $322.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $298.54M, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $358.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $373.42M and the low estimate is $328.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.