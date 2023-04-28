It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) stock

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) closed the day trading at $36.16 down -12.57% from the previous closing price of $41.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 986398 shares were traded. HEES stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HEES, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

On March 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $55.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Engquist John McDowell sold 15,000 shares for $55.73 per share. The transaction valued at 835,950 led to the insider holds 48,943 shares of the business.

Bagley Gary W sold 10,000 shares of HEES for $543,100 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 62,384 shares after completing the transaction at $54.31 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Bagley Gary W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,042 shares for $41.41 each. As a result, the insider received 333,019 and left with 70,517 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HEES now has a Market Capitalization of 1.53B and an Enterprise Value of 2.86B. As of this moment, H&E’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEES has reached a high of $56.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HEES traded about 265.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HEES traded about 259.35k shares per day. A total of 34.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.72M. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HEES as of Apr 13, 2023 were 908.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 931.15k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Dividends & Splits

HEES’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.10, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.74.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.52 and $3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $4.73, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.42 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $307.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $313.39M to a low estimate of $301.85M. As of the current estimate, H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $272.45M, an estimated increase of 12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $337.61M, an increase of 14.60% over than the figure of $12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $359.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $324.75M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.