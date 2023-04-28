It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) stock

The closing price of Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) was $16.07 for the day, down -0.12% from the previous closing price of $16.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522847 shares were traded. IMVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMVT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.00 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On March 31, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

On March 30, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on March 30, 2023, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Levine Mark S. sold 2,633 shares for $16.29 per share. The transaction valued at 42,892 led to the insider holds 330,691 shares of the business.

Macias William L. sold 509 shares of IMVT for $8,292 on Apr 25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 350,151 shares after completing the transaction at $16.29 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Barnett Eva Renee, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,423 shares for $15.27 each. As a result, the insider received 52,269 and left with 352,588 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMVT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.91B and an Enterprise Value of 1.48B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMVT has reached a high of $20.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.13.

Shares Statistics:

IMVT traded an average of 857.69K shares per day over the past three months and 866.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.32M. Insiders hold about 59.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IMVT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.70M, compared to 4M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 8.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.65. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 13 analysts recommending between -$1.16 and -$2.67.