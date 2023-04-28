LUNR (Intuitive Machines Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $9.59 in the prior trading day, Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) closed at $8.30, down -13.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 850427 shares were traded. LUNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LUNR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on March 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On February 27, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUNR now has a Market Capitalization of 159.87M and an Enterprise Value of 159.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUNR has reached a high of $136.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.30M. Insiders hold about 11.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LUNR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 362.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 516.87k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 5.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $397.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $719M and the low estimate is $274M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 188.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.