Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $1.00 in the prior trading day, Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) closed at $0.93, down -7.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0820 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3077331 shares were traded. MEGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0673 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8900.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MEGL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.90 and its Current Ratio is at 20.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MEGL now has a Market Capitalization of 29.57M and an Enterprise Value of 14.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEGL has reached a high of $249.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5468, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3650.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 218.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 639.1k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 20.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.40M. Insiders hold about 62.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MEGL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 58.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 39.19k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.