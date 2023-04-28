Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) closed the day trading at $3.72 down -4.37% from the previous closing price of $3.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 889669 shares were traded. MRSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRSN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On November 21, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Truist initiated its Buy rating on November 21, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Protopapas Anna sold 17,346 shares for $5.74 per share. The transaction valued at 99,566 led to the insider holds 48,733 shares of the business.

Lowinger Timothy B sold 6,233 shares of MRSN for $35,777 on Jan 17. The SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Off. now owns 180,363 shares after completing the transaction at $5.74 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, DeSchuytner Brian, who serves as the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,131 shares for $5.74 each. As a result, the insider received 29,452 and left with 32,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRSN now has a Market Capitalization of 446.15M and an Enterprise Value of 201.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRSN has reached a high of $8.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7156, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1486.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRSN traded about 1.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRSN traded about 945k shares per day. A total of 101.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.67M. Insiders hold about 1.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MRSN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.26M with a Short Ratio of 7.26M, compared to 6.26M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.72% and a Short% of Float of 6.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.24 and -$2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.85. EPS for the following year is -$1.59, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$2.38.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.65M and the low estimate is $15.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.