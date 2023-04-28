SGMO (Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.60, down -0.62% from its previous closing price of $1.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1517203 shares were traded. SGMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5050.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SGMO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares for $5.27 per share. The transaction valued at 526,520 led to the insider holds 23,652,466 shares of the business.

BIOGEN INC. sold 400,000 shares of SGMO for $2,130,720 on Aug 29. The 10% Owner now owns 23,752,466 shares after completing the transaction at $5.33 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Markels John, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,784 shares for $3.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,029 and bolstered with 32,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGMO now has a Market Capitalization of 262.35M and an Enterprise Value of 27.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGMO has reached a high of $6.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0904, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7374.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SGMO traded 2.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SGMO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 19.49M with a Short Ratio of 19.49M, compared to 16.41M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.37% and a Short% of Float of 13.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$1.19, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$1.87.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $24.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $29M to a low estimate of $17.5M. As of the current estimate, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.23M, an estimated decrease of -14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.56M, a decrease of -16.40% less than the figure of -$14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.5M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $118M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.3M, down -10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $196.5M and the low estimate is $71.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.