SRG (Seritage Growth Properties): Time to Pay Attention?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536887 shares were traded. SRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SRG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 120,462 shares for $12.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,518,074 led to the insider holds 15,079,538 shares of the business.

LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 283,291 shares of SRG for $3,550,486 on Feb 02. The 10% Owner now owns 15,200,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.53 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, LAMPERT EDWARD S, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $12.30 each. As a result, the insider received 14,763 and left with 15,483,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRG now has a Market Capitalization of 479.87M and an Enterprise Value of 1.38B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 163.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRG has reached a high of $14.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 685.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 413.53k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.44M. Insiders hold about 28.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SRG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.32M with a Short Ratio of 8.32M, compared to 9.01M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.84% and a Short% of Float of 27.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.