TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) closed the day trading at $1.16 down -12.78% from the previous closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519797 shares were traded. TCBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TCBP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Randall Diana Elizabeth bought 70,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 350,000 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

Randall Kenneth Edward bought 70,000 shares of TCBP for $350,000 on Nov 30. The 10% Owner now owns 382,963 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Randall Mark Edward, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 350,000 and bolstered with 382,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCBP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.85M and an Enterprise Value of 636.45k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCBP has reached a high of $78.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9331, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.8885.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TCBP traded about 431.97K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TCBP traded about 805.9k shares per day. A total of 2.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19M. Insiders hold about 11.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TCBP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 59.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 8.92k on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$11.99 and -$11.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$11.99. EPS for the following year is -$4.99, with 1 analysts recommending between -$4.99 and -$4.99.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.