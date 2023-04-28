The name Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) closed at $0.16 down -5.81% from its previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0097 from its previous closing price. On the day, 728525 shares were traded. CNXA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1690 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1502.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 3,968 led to the insider holds 1,265,000 shares of the business.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 70,100 shares of CNXA for $61,723 on Sep 07. The 10% Owner now owns 1,270,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.88 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 39,990 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider received 40,082 and left with 1,340,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNXA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.03M and an Enterprise Value of 10.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNXA has reached a high of $14.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1726, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3943.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNXA has traded an average of 861.55K shares per day and 1.83M over the past ten days. A total of 12.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.22M. Insiders hold about 35.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.73% stake in the company. Shares short for CNXA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 217.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 105.77k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.