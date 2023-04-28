The name Erasca Inc. (ERAS) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) closed at $2.61 up 1.56% from its previous closing price of $2.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626655 shares were traded. ERAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Erasca Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On February 24, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on February 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Casdin Alexander W. bought 20,000 shares for $2.76 per share. The transaction valued at 55,230 led to the insider holds 463,974 shares of the business.

Lim Jonathan E bought 100,000 shares of ERAS for $284,000 on Mar 28. The Chairman & CEO now owns 18,296,216 shares after completing the transaction at $2.84 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Lim Jonathan E, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $3.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 231,420 and bolstered with 20,256,222 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERAS now has a Market Capitalization of 430.68M and an Enterprise Value of 50.16M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERAS has reached a high of $10.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1250, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8793.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ERAS has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 643.96k over the past ten days. A total of 127.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ERAS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.49M with a Short Ratio of 11.49M, compared to 10.16M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.63% and a Short% of Float of 10.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$1.59, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.16 and -$2.04.