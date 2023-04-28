The name OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, OncoCyte Corporation’s stock clocked out at $0.27, up 9.86% from its previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0244 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541323 shares were traded. OCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2801 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2150.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OCX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.10.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on January 07, 2022, with a $3.10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC bought 663,000 shares for $0.30 per share. The transaction valued at 200,027 led to the insider holds 8,090,202 shares of the business.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of OCX for $8,093,898 on Apr 03. The 10% Owner now owns 50,181,335 shares after completing the transaction at $0.30 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Arno Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $0.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 87,875 and bolstered with 532,049 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCX now has a Market Capitalization of 55.54M and an Enterprise Value of 38.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 40.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCX has reached a high of $1.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3173, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5617.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OCX traded 513.81K shares on average per day over the past three months and 299.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.54M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OCX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 1.24M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $350k. It ranges from a high estimate of $500k to a low estimate of $300k. As of the current estimate, OncoCyte Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.43M, an estimated decrease of -75.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $390k, a decrease of -81.10% less than the figure of -$75.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $700k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300k.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.63M, down -63.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11M and the low estimate is $1.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 208.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.