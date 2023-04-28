There are many powerful catalysts in the market: AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) can be one of them

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) closed the day trading at $148.87 down -7.99% from the previous closing price of $161.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16783000 shares were traded. ABBV stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.16.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABBV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $172.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Sorg Elaine K. sold 6,130 shares for $165.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,011,450 led to the insider holds 35,330 shares of the business.

Sorg Elaine K. sold 7,499 shares of ABBV for $1,212,338 on Apr 17. The SVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS now owns 35,330 shares after completing the transaction at $161.67 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Sorg Elaine K., who serves as the SVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS of the company, sold 15,002 shares for $160.03 each. As a result, the insider received 2,400,770 and left with 42,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABBV now has a Market Capitalization of 281.54B and an Enterprise Value of 335.58B. As of this moment, AbbVie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABBV has reached a high of $168.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $134.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 156.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABBV traded about 5.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABBV traded about 5.88M shares per day. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ABBV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.14M with a Short Ratio of 15.14M, compared to 14.04M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

ABBV’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.92, up from 5.71 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.42.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.64 and a low estimate of $2.36, while EPS last year was $3.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.85, with high estimates of $3.07 and low estimates of $2.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.35 and $10.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.94. EPS for the following year is $11.12, with 24 analysts recommending between $12.65 and $10.41.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $12.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.63B to a low estimate of $11.8B. As of the current estimate, AbbVie Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.54B, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.36B, a decrease of -8.40% over than the figure of -$10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.95B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABBV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.05B, down -9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.19B and the low estimate is $50.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.