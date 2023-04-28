There are many powerful catalysts in the market: ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) can be one of them

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) closed the day trading at $70.97 down -4.79% from the previous closing price of $74.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 988052 shares were traded. ASGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASGN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $66 from $109 previously.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Painter Jennifer Hankes sold 3,000 shares for $92.00 per share. The transaction valued at 276,001 led to the insider holds 37,794 shares of the business.

MATIN ARSHAD sold 1,800 shares of ASGN for $187,614 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 10,387 shares after completing the transaction at $104.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASGN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.94B and an Enterprise Value of 4.99B. As of this moment, ASGN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASGN has reached a high of $119.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASGN traded about 256.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASGN traded about 397.52k shares per day. A total of 49.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ASGN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 897.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.90M, compared to 896.53k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.84 and a low estimate of $1.53, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.71 and $5.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.32. EPS for the following year is $7.22, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.99 and $6.69.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, ASGN Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, an increase of 1.70% less than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.16B and the low estimate is $4.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.